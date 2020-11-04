Advertisement

Beebie narrowly leading Rosenquest for Plattsburgh mayor

Republican candidate Scott Beebie and Democratic candidate Chris Rosenquest
Republican candidate Scott Beebie and Democratic candidate Chris Rosenquest(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - In a close race for Plattsburgh’s mayor, Republican Scott Beebie is leading Democrat Chris Rosenquest by 290 votes.

But more than 2,500 absentee ballots were mailed out in that race and those results won’t be counted until next week. They will be key in determining a winner.

Rosenquest beat out the current mayor, Colin Read, during the primary.

