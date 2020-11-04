Advertisement

Burlington sees first time voters and poll workers

By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Younger Vermonters stepped up to fill any gaps left by older poll workers who needed to stay home during the pandemic.

WCAX News talked with a first-time poll worker in Burlington about why she wanted to volunteer this year.

“With everything going on with the pandemic, I know that a lot of people who usually volunteer for this are older, and I wanted to make sure that the young people turned out in force to support this process,” said Mae Kate Campbell, a volunteer.

And for some, it was their first time voting.

“It felt really good because in 2016, I wasn’t old enough to vote and I was really upset with the results and I think not being old enough to vote added to a sense of powerlessness for me, so it felt really good to be able to cast my vote this time around. I think there’s a lot of other young people that feel similarly to how I do. Just being frustrated with not being able to vote last time. Most people — actually, everyone I know my age is voting, so I hope there’s other young people that are going to turn out that feel similarly to me," said Julianne Riley, a first-time voter.

Poll workers in Burlington say the actual in-person voting presence was lighter than they had experienced in previous years, likely because people had already voted.

