Burlington streets quiet on election night

By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As cities across the country brace for protests and unrest as a result of the 2020 presidential election, we wanted to know if Burlington was doing the same.

Our Erin Brown has been monitoring the streets of Burlington for us. She found nothing going on Tuesday night, and nothing expected tonight.

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said police have reached out to a handful of local political groups that have indicated they will likely hit the streets if there are any questions about the integrity of the results or if there is evidence of malfeasance or if the losing candidate does not concede.

“I think that could bring people into a position of wanting to express themselves in public. And irrespective of which side we’re talking about, we’re going to make certain that that is done in a way that respects First Amendment rights but keeps as many people as we can safe,” Murad said.

We asked voters in Burlington if they’re worried about chaos in the Queen City.

“Not in Burlington, no. There’s a possibility in Philadelphia and maybe in Texas,” said John Wolff of Burlington.

“I don’t know what people are going to do if either candidate wins. People are boarding up shops in big cities and it’s kind of freaky. It’s like a movie,” said Ethan Day of Burlington.

“Yeah, I’m nervous. I’m not excited. I have a bad feeling honestly. But either way, I feel like people’s reactions are what’s kind of making me the most nervous with either party winning,” said Julia Burrell of Burlington.

We do know the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance is planning a rally on Saturday in Montpelier called “protect the results of the election.”

We will keep an eye on other protests and rallies throughout the week.

