Vt. Secretary of State Jim Condos wins reelection

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vt. Secretary of State Jim Condos has been elected to another term after defeating Republican challenger H. Brooke Paige.

Condos was first elected in 2011. Condos, with the approval of Vermont lawmakers, pushed to allow all registered Vermonters to vote by mail in the primary and general election. He takes credit for transforming the Secretary of State’s office into an almost completely digital operation.

Over the last several years as, federal authorities have documented Russian interference efforts in the U.S. election, Condos has been outspoken in maintaining the security of Vermont elections.

Paige, a Republican, over the years has run for multiple state government offices, often in the same year.

