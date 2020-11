PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Republican Dan Stec has won the race for New York’s District 45 Senate seat.

Stec, an Assemblyman from Queensbury, defeated Clinton County treasurer Kimberly Davis by a 27-point margin.

Stec will take over for longtime Republican Sen. Betty Little, who recently announced she was receiving treatment for breast cancer.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.