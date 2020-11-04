Advertisement

Determining fact from fiction in a cluttered media landscape

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST LEBANON, NH (WCAX) - In the digital world we all live in, anyone can publish or post misinformation, or disinformation and call it “news,” with the intention of influencing outcomes. So how do we get to the truth? Adam Sullivan spoke with an expert on the topic.

There can be bias in almost anything that’s published on-air or online. It’s not something specific to one organization or one political party. Most notably, it occurred early Wednesday morning as President Donald Trump claimed victory in an election that was far from over. “Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said.

The statement was almost immediately refuted by multiple news networks. At that time, the actual winner of the presidential election still had not been determined.

“It’s so chaotic and you never really know what’s real and what’s not," said Jessica Maro of Claremont, New Hampshire.

President Trump is one of the loudest champions of the term “fake news,” and even people who disagree with him politically acknowledge the president has been the target of misinformation.

“You know some things come out about Trump and it’s like, ‘Oh wow, he’s really done it this time,’ But it’s not 100% true,” said Brain Landry of Manchester, New Hampshire.

But with scores of news stories coming at us from all sides almost every minute of the day, distinguishing false information can be a challenge. “That’s the hard part. They are so good and making what they do false information,” Maro said.

“I usually take it with a grain of salt until I can confirm some of it,” Landry said.

It’s a growing problem with no easy solution according to Cathie Leblanc, who teaches communication and media studies at Plymouth State University. "Are there other sites that are making the same claim, and if not, maybe this is not a claim that you should be believing,”

Leblanc says consumers of information often turn to familiar outlets. “We have a known psychological concept called “confirmation bias,” where we get really excited when we encounter information that supports our already held beliefs,” she said.

Leblanc offers this acronym to her students to help determine fact from fiction -- SIFT. Stop if what you are reading provokes extreme emotion, good or bad. Investigate who is sending the information -- are they reliable? Find other coverage to back up the claim. Trace the information back to its original source.

Leblanc says it can apply to even the most credible news agencies. “The best we can do is try to educate ourselves,” she said.

Leblanc also says it’s important for consumers of news to “diversify their media diet.” Read as much as possible about any particular topic to get every side of the story.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

