Early voting runs smoothly in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - This election was like no other with COVID concerns leading Vermont to move to mail-in voting and more than 260,000 people voting early.

Around the country, there have been disputes about early voting, concerns about whether the postal service could deliver ballots in time and allegations from the president about fraud.

Here in Vermont, all ballots had to be in by the time the polls closed Tuesday night.

Many of the early votes were processed ahead of time and the optical scanners that count about 80% of Vermont ballots have a track record of accuracy and security.

Secretary of State Jim Condos, D-Vermont, said he had not heard of any significant issues with voting or vote counting.

“The town clerks have embraced the vote by mail concept. They’ve had the time to deal with the envelopes and the ballots, and this is allowing them to be all caught up leading, getting into tonight and they’ll be processing the ballots as they go.”

The elections results have to be certified seven days after the election. Town clerks will begin verifying their results on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.