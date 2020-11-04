Glassblowing competition underway in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An annual pipe classic competition has made one shop in Burlington a household name in the glassblowing community.

The Pipe Classic Qualifier kicked off Monday with round one and round two ends at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. There are 32 glassblowers involved all throughout the country.

This is set up like an NCAA basketball tournament. It starts with 16 first round, one-on-one matchups. The competitors film three videos -- one is of them creating the pipe submission, the second is a description of what they made, and the third is a 360-degree look at the finished product.

People can then go online and vote for their favorite. The person with the high vote total moves on to the next round and the champion is crowned Saturday.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Paddy Donnelly, the “grand ambassador” at the Bern Gallery.

