Advertisement

Glassblowing competition underway in Burlington

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An annual pipe classic competition has made one shop in Burlington a household name in the glassblowing community.

The Pipe Classic Qualifier kicked off Monday with round one and round two ends at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. There are 32 glassblowers involved all throughout the country.

This is set up like an NCAA basketball tournament. It starts with 16 first round, one-on-one matchups. The competitors film three videos -- one is of them creating the pipe submission, the second is a description of what they made, and the third is a 360-degree look at the finished product.

People can then go online and vote for their favorite. The person with the high vote total moves on to the next round and the champion is crowned Saturday.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Paddy Donnelly, the “grand ambassador” at the Bern Gallery.

Related Stories:

Top glassblower named in 14th annual Pipe Classic

Couples in heated competition

Glass blowers compete in Burlington’s Pipe Classic

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermonters rally to make sure ballots everywhere are counted

Updated: moments ago
Vermonters are showing support for ballot counting still underway around the country. Our Erin Brown takes you to a rally in Middlebury.

News

Balancing the pros and cons of lampricide treatments

Updated: moments ago
Treatments to kill off a pesky parasite in Lake Champlain may be helping fish.

News

Glassblowing competition underway in Burlington

Updated: moments ago
An annual pipe classic competition has made one shop in Burlington a household name in the glassblowing community.

Politics

Vermonters rally to make sure ballots everywhere are counted

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Vermonters show support for ballot counting still underway around the country. Our Erin Brown takes you to a rally in Middlebury.

News

Vermont GOP hitches fortunes to Scott

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Republicans are smiling Wednesday after Phil Scott’s landslide victory in the governor’s race and small gains at the Statehouse.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Analysis: The presidential path to victory

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Darren Perron spoke with Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, about what to look for in the coming hours and days and any other surprises from Tuesday.

News

Ski resorts react to new restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont got its first real taste of winter this week, and with it strict new state regulations limiting capacity at ski resorts to help prevent spreading the coronavirus.

News

How did election change balance of power at the Vt. Statehouse?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Republicans made slight gains in the Vermont Legislature this year, but Democrats still have their supermajority.

News

Vt. National Guard to help UVM Health Network recover from cyberattack

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont National Guard has been deployed to help the University of Vermont Health Network after last week's cyberattack.