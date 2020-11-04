Gov. Phil Scott wins 3rd term

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has won a third term as Vermont governor, according to AP projections.

The Republican easily beat off a challenge from Progressive-Democrat candidate Lt. Governor David Zuckerman. Scott was winning by about a 40-point margin.

Throughout the pandemic, the governor has enjoyed the power of incumbency, overseeing arguably one of the most effective COVID-19 responses in the country and even receiving compliments from his challenger on the state’s response. Since he was first elected in 2016, Scott has stuck closely to his affordability agenda of growing the economy while taking care of the most vulnerable Vermonters.

Despite a tide of opposition to President Trump in the liberal bastion of Vermont, Scott’s opposition to many of the president’s priorities and support of socially liberal policies like gun control, allowed him to earn support from ticket splitters who supported other Democrats on the ballot. Scott himself voted for Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Despite his popularity, Scott is likely to continue to face pushback from the Democratic majority in the Legislature over his opposition to raising the minimum wage and paid family leave. Many critics also say he has not done enough to tackle the state’s response to climate change.

Zuckerman, a Hinesburg organic farmer and longtime legislator who gave up his lt. governor seat to run for the state’s top job, has not indicated what his future plans are.

