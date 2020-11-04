Gray ready to work with Scott administration

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When Vermont lawmakers return to work in January, there will be new leadership in the state’s second-highest job. Democrat Molly Gray Tuesday defeated Scott Milne to become the state’s next lieutenant governor.

Molly Gray says she is feeling good about her historic win. She is just the fourth woman to become lieutenant governor in Vermont. She follows in the footsteps of former Governor Madeline Kunin, Barbara Snelling, and Consuelo Bailey.

Lt. Governor David Zuckerman has said he felt frozen out of the Scott administration despite his offers to help. Gray says she hasn’t spoken with Scott yet, but that she plans on working with him and working across the aisle as the governor has done in the past. One of her campaign priorities was putting people before politics and she says she will continue that moving forward.

“Governor Scott is a Vermonter, Molly Gray is a Vermonter, and we are going to be working -- hopefully together -- to serve Vermonters. There’s no time to waste, we have so much work to do, and today’s the first day, really, in preparing for the office,” Gray said.

Gray is no stranger to the political scene, having worked on the Welch campaign, and her family has been involved in politics in the past. As a Vermont assistant attorney general, she says she is already familiar with state law. Now, she’s been getting up to speed on the Senate rules in Vermont as she prepares to take the gavel. Although she will be learning how to do her job in a pandemic and many things will happen virtually, she says she will be prepared for the job once lawmakers return.

