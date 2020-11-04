Hoffer wins reelection for Vt. auditor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vt. State Auditor Doug Hoffer has won reelection.

The Democrat was re-elected easily over Progressive candidate Cris Ericson. He did not face a Republican challenger.

Hoffer has held the position since 2013. He has said his office has published numerous audits, scrutinizing everything from state economic development incentives to health care reform.

