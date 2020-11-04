Advertisement

Hoffer wins reelection for Vt. auditor

Doug Hoffer/File
Doug Hoffer/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vt. State Auditor Doug Hoffer has won reelection.

The Democrat was re-elected easily over Progressive candidate Cris Ericson. He did not face a Republican challenger.

Hoffer has held the position since 2013. He has said his office has published numerous audits, scrutinizing everything from state economic development incentives to health care reform.

