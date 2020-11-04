How did election change balance of power at the Vt. Statehouse?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Republicans made slight gains in the Vermont Legislature this year, but Democrats still have their supermajority.

In the Senate, Democrats and their allies still have a supermajority, controlling 21 seats out of the 30-seat chamber. The GOP gained one seat, knocking off Democrat John Rodgers, D-Essex-Orleans.

In the House, Republicans gained three seats, including House Speaker Mitzi Johnson’s seat in Grand Isle. That gets the GOP to 46 seats in the House - only half the total Democrats. And when you add in Progressive and Independent allies, the Democrats could still have enough votes to override and vetoes from Governor Phil Scott.

