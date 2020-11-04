How Vermont candidates fared by region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Republicans made slight gains in the Vermont Legislature this year, but Democrats and their allies still have a supermajority, with Democrats controlling 21 seats out of the 30-seat chamber. The GOP gained one seat, knocking off Democrat John Rodgers, D-Essex-Orleans.

In the House, Republicans gained three seats, including House Speaker Mitzi Johnson’s seat in Grand Isle. That gets the GOP to 46 seats in the House - only half the total Democrats. And when you add in Progressive and Independent allies, the Democrats could still have enough votes to override and vetoes from Governor Phil Scott.

When it comes to candidates' statewide performance, Democrat Molly Gray, the winner of the lt. governor’s race, did well across the more heavily populated regions around the Burlington area, Central Vermont, and in the Upper Valley. Republican Scott Milne did well in the traditionally more conservatives areas around Rutland and across the northern part of Vermont.

In the governor’s race, almost the entire state turned red for Phil Scott as Vermonters once again split the ticket for the top two offices. Democrat David Zuckerman won just four communities -- Burlington, Brattleboro, Marlboro, and Putney. In Burlington, the margin was only 55 votes out of more than 20,000 cast.

In the presidential race in Vermont, President Trump only did well in the mostly rural Northeast Kingdom and a scattering of other towns, as Joe Biden won 68-percent of the vote.

