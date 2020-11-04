Advertisement

H.S. winter sports guidelines released

Key details: No wrestling, indoor track...No fans at indoor events...Games may being Jan. 11th
By Mike McCune
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the fall season comes to a close, the state released its guidelines for the high school winter sports season on Tuesday.

Two sports, wrestling and indoor track, will not be offered this winter.

The mask mandate initiated this fall continues, and fans will not be allowed at any indoor sports competition. That decision covers basketball, hockey, cheer, dance, gymnastics and bowling.

Practices may being on November 30th, but there will be no games until at least January 11th.

South Burlington athletic director Mike Jabour says schools are working on ways to stream or televise those events.

Jabour also credits the efforts put forth by athletes this fall in showing that it is possible to hold high school sports during a pandemic, and also knows that the challenges will remain, and even increase, as the winter sports season moves primarily indoors.

“Washing their hands, wearing their mask, being socially distanced, those are all the things that are going to be so important for us to get all the way to the end of the winter season, because the season is long in the winter.”, says Jabour. “So it’s going to require a lot of patience and it’s going to require our students and coaches following the guidelines and following the rules. Wearing their mask, washing their hands, staying socially distanced. It’s going to take all of us to get to the end of the winter season so we can have championships, playoffs, and etc.”

