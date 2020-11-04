Local political experts: delayed results are normal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Votes for the presidential election were still being counted across the country Wednesday morning.

But a local political expert says that’s actually relatively common in America. As long as town clerks and state officials are following their state guidelines, ballots can still be counted.

University of Vermont Political Science Associate Professor Ellen Andersen says because of early voting, this election is unlike any other, so it is no surprise that it will take more time to declare a clear victor.

And as long as state rules are being followed surrounding early voting and ballot counting, such as when they arrive at the town clerk’s office or when they are postmarked, Anderson says all votes will count.

But taking time to take in and count every ballot isn’t something new.

“No state in the nation finishes counting votes on Election Day. No votes are ever certified on Election Day. So this argument that we have to have more certainty than we did on sort of any other election ever in our history seems problematic to say the least," said Andersen.

States have individual rules about ballot deadlines. Here in Vermont for example, the ballot had to be to the town clerk by the time polls closed on Tuesday night.

The official voting done by the electors within the Electoral College doesn’t actually happen until Dec. 14.

