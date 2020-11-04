Man pleads guilty to manufacturing child pornography

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to manufacturing child pornography.

According to court documents, a child endangerment investigation by the Nashua Police Department led to a federal search warrant Chad Francisco’s cellphone. Authorities said it revealed images of sexually explicit conduct involving two children under age 10. Authorities said the 31-year-old Francisco, of Nashua, created the images and admitted to transmitting them to others through text messages. Francisco is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16, 2021.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from local police.

