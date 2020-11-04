Advertisement

New Hampshire attorney sues county following jail attack

(OYS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire public defender who was seriously injured in a county jail, allegedly by a former client, has sued the county, saying it was negligent in failing to safely operate the jail and properly monitor violent inmates.

Michael Davidow visited Dale Holloway at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester on Oct. 21, 2019.

Holloway is accused of shooting a church pastor and bride during a wedding in Pelham.

During his visit with Holloway in the jail interview room, Davidow was struck in the face and head, causing him to suffer a hemorrhage.

Holloway was later charged with first-degree assault. He denied the attack.

A phone message was left Tuesday for a lawyer representing the county.  

