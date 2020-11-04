New Hampshire Democrat Kuster wins 5th term to Congress

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Democrat Annie Kuster has won her fifth term to Congress in New Hampshire’s 2nd District.

Kuster defeated Republican Steve Negron on Tuesday, in a rematch of the 2018 race.

During the campaign, Kuster emphasized her work in Congress to help pass the $2 trillion CARES Act that provided emergency relief during the pandemic and her advocacy for frontline workers.

She is known for her leadership of bipartisan task forces on the opioid crisis and sexual violence.

Negron runs a defense engineering and consulting firm in Nashua and is a conservative who supports President Donald Trump.

