New Yorkers back Democrat Joe Biden for president

NEW YORK (AP) - Pandemic-scarred New Yorkers have voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president and are awaiting results in congressional and state legislative races.

History was set to be made in an election where in-person campaigning was limited and millions of votes were cast before Election Day.

New York state Republicans are hoping to seize back seats in the congressional delegation that the party lost two years ago.

Democrats hope to win a two-thirds supermajority in the state Senate.

