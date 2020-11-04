Advertisement

Vermont mom sentenced for running over woman

Monica Donofrio in court-File photo
Monica Donofrio in court-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport mother was sentenced on Wednesday for running over a woman with her van last year.

Police say Monica Donofrio, 32, ran over Emily West, 35, after West and another woman attempted to call the police on Donofrio in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Newport last May. West had confronted the Newport mom about leaving her children alone in the vehicle.

West was seriously injured.

Wednesday morning in court, two mental health experts, including Donofrio’s personal psychologist, testified to her mental state. Both said Donofrio has a troubled past of abuse and trauma and she felt threatened when West approached her.

West also testified, speaking to Donofrio directly and saying she wished things would have happened differently.

Donofrio herself spoke, apologizing to West for her actions.

Donofrio was sentenced to six months of home detention and five years of probation for gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting.

Related Story:

Newport mother charged with running woman over

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dan Stec wins NY District 45 Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Republican Dan Stec has won the race for New York’s District 45 Senate seat.

News

Vermont man sentenced to time served for hate crime

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Barre man who pleaded guilty to a federal hate crimes charge accusing him of harassing and threatening a Hispanic family has been sentenced to time served plus three years of supervised release.

News

Man pleads guilty to manufacturing child pornography

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to manufacturing child pornography.

News

Pappas winner in 1st NH Congressional District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hamshire Congressman Chris Pappas has defeated Republican challenger Matt Mowers.

Latest News

AP

New Hampshire attorney sues county following jail attack

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Hampshire public defender who was seriously injured in a county jail, allegedly by a former client, has sued the county, saying it was negligent in failing to safely operate the jail and properly monitor violent inmates.

News

Vermont elects first openly transgender state legislator

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Taylor Small is declaring victory, making her Vermont’s first openly transgender state legislator.

News

Local political experts: delayed results are normal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Votes for the presidential election were still being counted across the country Wednesday morning. But a local political expert says that’s actually relatively common in America.

News

Burlington sees first-time voters and poll workers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Younger Vermonters stepped up to fill any gaps left by older poll workers who needed to stay home during the pandemic.

News

Stefanik wins NY District 21 congressional seat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Republican Elise Stefanik has won reelection to the U.S. House in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

News

Stefanik wins NY District 21 congressional seat

Updated: 4 hours ago
Republican Elise Stefanik has won reelection to the U.S. House in New York’s 21st Congressional District.