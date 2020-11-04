Vermont mom sentenced for running over woman

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport mother was sentenced on Wednesday for running over a woman with her van last year.

Police say Monica Donofrio, 32, ran over Emily West, 35, after West and another woman attempted to call the police on Donofrio in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Newport last May. West had confronted the Newport mom about leaving her children alone in the vehicle.

West was seriously injured.

Wednesday morning in court, two mental health experts, including Donofrio’s personal psychologist, testified to her mental state. Both said Donofrio has a troubled past of abuse and trauma and she felt threatened when West approached her.

West also testified, speaking to Donofrio directly and saying she wished things would have happened differently.

Donofrio herself spoke, apologizing to West for her actions.

Donofrio was sentenced to six months of home detention and five years of probation for gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting.

Related Story:

Newport mother charged with running woman over

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.