Advertisement

Officers use makeshift ramp to rescue trapped beaver in Texas

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CNN) - Authorities came up with a creative solution to rescue a beaver trapped in a Texas lake on Sunday.

Public safety officers responded after getting reports about the trapped animal in the city of Southlake.

They tried several things to get him out, including attempting to catch him in a net and coax him off his blue floatie. However, nothing seemed to work.

The officers then came up with a new idea: they balanced a plank of wood on the floatie, forming a makeshift ramp.

Their solution worked as the beaver cautiously walked up the plank to freedom. After a long 30 minutes, the rescue attempt was deemed a success.

The clever rescue was recorded on camera and shared on the Southlake Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.

A tense moment, after a 30-minute rescue attempt, as our beaver crawls up our make-shift ramp to safety!

Posted by Southlake DPS on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Austria says mistakes made in dealing with Vienna attacker

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Slovakian intelligence told their Austrian counterparts in July that the man who fatally shot four people in a terror attack in Vienna this week had tried to buy ammunition there and mistakes were apparently made in dealing with that information, Austrian authorities conceded Wednesday.

National

Is it safe to fly?

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sam Kemmis, NerdWallet
Flying during the pandemic is not as risky as we once thought, but many unknowns remain.

National Politics

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some 189 countries remain committed to the 2015 Paris accord, which aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.

National Politics

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

Latest News

National

Less screen time means better teen mental health, study says

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The study found a positive effect on mental health in adolescents who spent less than two hours staring at screens after school instead of spending their time in sports or other extracurriculars.

National Politics

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Government leaders scrambled to digest the delay and ordinary people swapped views, hopes and fears on feeds and phones.

National

Officers use makeshift ramp to rescue trapped beaver in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Authorities came up with a creative solution to rescue a beaver trapped in a Texas lake on Sunday.

National Politics

Dems head toward House control, but lose incumbents to GOP

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALAN FRAM and MATTHEW DALY
Though they seemed likely to retain House control, their performance was an unexpected disappointment for the party, which hoped for modest gains of perhaps 15 seats.

News

Vermont mom sentenced for running over woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Newport mother was sentenced on Wednesday for running over a woman with her van last year.