Pappas winner in 1st NH Congressional District

Rep. Chris Pappas-File photo
Rep. Chris Pappas-File photo (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hamshire Congressman Chris Pappas has defeated Republican challenger Matt Mowers.

The race was too close to call most of the night but by 1 a.m. the AP made the call. Pappas was leading by a five-point margin by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with only six precincts missing.

Pappas was first elected in 2018. He has been a harsh critic of Trump, accusing him of disregarding the science, politicizing mask-wearing, and falling short on testing.

Mowers, a political newcomer endorsed by Trump, said he has taken the virus seriously from the beginning.

