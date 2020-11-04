Pearce wins Vt. treasurer race

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce has won another term, defeating Republican Carolyn Branagan.

Since becoming treasurer in 2011, Pearce says the state has lowered the amount of debt issuance by 23%. But she says more needs to be done to ensure the health of public pension funds. She spoke to fellow Democrats Tuesday night.

“It has been a great honor to serve Vermont as treasurer. It is the greatest honor of my life and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to do that good work in the treasurer’s office. I love my job. It’s what I do for a living in terms of 43 years of government service. This is how I serve Vermonters and it’s just been a pleasure for all these years,” Pearce said.

Branagan is a retired teacher, principal, and state legislator.

