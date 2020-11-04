Advertisement

Plattsburgh hospital warns of potential phone scammers

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is warning about a potential phone scam.

Hospital officials say the scammers contacted several people pretending to be CVPH staff and claimed they needed to verify patient information, including social security numbers.

In light of the recent cyberattack that impacted the University of Vermont Health Network, officials say hospital representatives have been reaching out to some CVPH patients to discuss information about upcoming appointments, but officials say no staff will ever ask for personal information over the phone or through email.

Those who believe they received a fraudulent phone call are urged to report it to federal authorities by calling 1-877-382-4357.

