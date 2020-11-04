Republican Gov. Chris Sununu defeats Feltes to win 3rd term

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has defeated state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes to win a third, two-year term.

Sununu has enjoyed widespread support for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and overcame his opponent’s efforts to tie him to President Donald Trump.

Sununu vetoed several of Feltes' key legislative initiatives, including a paid family and medical leave bill.

Feltes contrasted his working-class roots with Sununu’s upbringing in a political family, and said he was running to help working families, not out of a sense of entitlement.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)