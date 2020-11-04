Advertisement

Republicans clinch seats in the North Country

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - While the Plattsburgh mayor’s race is still too close to call, other races in New York’s North Country lacked suspense. Our Kelly O’Brien was with the Republicans in Glens Falls on election night as voters handed them decisive victories.

The night inside the Queensbury Hotel’s heated tent for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s headquarters grew with eager supporters wanting to see the “red wave” take the district.

Right after 11 p.m., the candidates took the stage to accept their victories.

Matt Simpson, a 30-year contractor turned Horicon town supervisor in 2011, was vying to fill the open seat for the 114th Assembly District and won against Democrat Claudia Braymer.

“I have not looked backwards one minute on this campaign,” said Simpson, R-Horicon. “I learned so much, as an elected official I spent a lot of time thinking I knew what the issues were but you really don’t know until you are standing on their front porch and listening to them, hearing the struggles and what they face every day.”

Dan Stec, the Republican who held the 114th Assembly District seat for the last eight years is moving to the state Senate, clinching the 45th District seat over Democrat Kimberly Davis.

“As far as campaigns and politics go, this year was a meat grinder. Long year but the hard work paid off and I’m ready to hit the ground running. That’s what I campaigned on, I’m going to hit the ground running and I’m going to work for everybody,” said Stec, R-Queensbury.

And Congresswoman Elise Stefanik got emotional at the podium as she thanked family and supporters for their continued support.

Stefanik beat out Democratic two-time opponent Tedra Cobb by 28 points.

“This was a big win for the community but most importantly it’s a big win for the voters in this district. Their voices matter, more than the funds from Hollywood, more than the smears that I’ve faced over the course of the impeachment. The people control who they send to Washington,” said Stefanik, R-New York.

It will be a fourth term in Washington, D.C., for Stefanik, a job she said she is humbled to have.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gray ready to work with Scott administration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dom Amato
When Vermont lawmakers return to work in January, there will be new leadership in the state’s second-highest job. Democrat Molly Gray Tuesday defeated Scott Milne to become the state’s next lieutenant governor.

Politics

Vermonters rally to make sure ballots everywhere are counted

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Vermonters show support for ballot counting still underway around the country. Our Erin Brown takes you to a rally in Middlebury.

News

Vermont GOP hitches fortunes to Scott

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Republicans are smiling Wednesday after Phil Scott’s landslide victory in the governor’s race and small gains at the Statehouse.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Latest News

News

Analysis: The presidential path to victory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Darren Perron spoke with Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, about what to look for in the coming hours and days and any other surprises from Tuesday.

News

How did election change balance of power at the Vt. Statehouse?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Republicans made slight gains in the Vermont Legislature this year, but Democrats still have their supermajority.

News

How Vermont candidates fared by region

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A closer look at how Vermont statewide candidates and the president fared by region.

Politics

Plattsburgh mayoral race too close to call

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Absentee ballots will be key in determining the winner of the race.

News

Analysis: Vermont election night takeaways

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days' Paul Heintz about the big Vermont election night takeaways.

News

Vt. House Speaker Johnson calls for recount after losing Grand Isle-Chittenden race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, appears to have lost her seat Tuesday.