Republicans clinch seats in the North Country

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - While the Plattsburgh mayor’s race is still too close to call, other races in New York’s North Country lacked suspense. Our Kelly O’Brien was with the Republicans in Glens Falls on election night as voters handed them decisive victories.

The night inside the Queensbury Hotel’s heated tent for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s headquarters grew with eager supporters wanting to see the “red wave” take the district.

Right after 11 p.m., the candidates took the stage to accept their victories.

Matt Simpson, a 30-year contractor turned Horicon town supervisor in 2011, was vying to fill the open seat for the 114th Assembly District and won against Democrat Claudia Braymer.

“I have not looked backwards one minute on this campaign,” said Simpson, R-Horicon. “I learned so much, as an elected official I spent a lot of time thinking I knew what the issues were but you really don’t know until you are standing on their front porch and listening to them, hearing the struggles and what they face every day.”

Dan Stec, the Republican who held the 114th Assembly District seat for the last eight years is moving to the state Senate, clinching the 45th District seat over Democrat Kimberly Davis.

“As far as campaigns and politics go, this year was a meat grinder. Long year but the hard work paid off and I’m ready to hit the ground running. That’s what I campaigned on, I’m going to hit the ground running and I’m going to work for everybody,” said Stec, R-Queensbury.

And Congresswoman Elise Stefanik got emotional at the podium as she thanked family and supporters for their continued support.

Stefanik beat out Democratic two-time opponent Tedra Cobb by 28 points.

“This was a big win for the community but most importantly it’s a big win for the voters in this district. Their voices matter, more than the funds from Hollywood, more than the smears that I’ve faced over the course of the impeachment. The people control who they send to Washington,” said Stefanik, R-New York.

It will be a fourth term in Washington, D.C., for Stefanik, a job she said she is humbled to have.

