Democrat Jeanne Shaheen beats Messner, wins 3rd Senate term

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen has won a third term in the U.S. Senate. Shaheen defeated Republican Corky Messner and Libertarian Justin O’Donnell on Tuesday.

She has touted her record of working across party lines to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, secure funding to address the opioid crisis and improve veterans' access to health care. She contrasted her long history of public service with Messner’s relatively recent arrival from Colorado, saying he lacked understanding of both her record and the state.

Messner, an Army veteran and attorney, argued the state would be better served by a political outsider.

Click here for the latest election results.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)