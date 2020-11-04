Ski resorts react to new restrictions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont got its first real taste of winter this week, and with it strict new state regulations limiting capacity at ski resorts to help prevent spreading the coronavirus.

Ski resorts will be required to comply with six safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors must comply with travel guidelines.

Contact tracing information will be collected.

Ski areas must reduce the number of out-of-state staff.

They must reduce lift capacity to 50-percent unless those visitors are traveling together. Gondolas can only carry one party unless they’re big enough to comply with a six-foot buffer zone.

Day-use lodges must reduce capacity to 50-percent or a maximum of 75 people in that space.

Ski areas must loosen cancelation policies so sick people don’t feel pressured to come here or lose money.

Darren Perron spoke with Molly Mahar, president of the Vermont Ski Areas Association, about the impact on the industry.

