Stefanik wins NY District 21 congressional seat

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Republican Elise Stefanik has won reelection to the U.S. House in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

The race was a rematch of the 2018 contest between Stefanik and Democrat and former St. Lawrence County Legislator Tedra Cobb. With Stefanik ahead by a 28 point margin, the AP called the race.

The race gained national attention earlier this year during President Trump’s impeachment hearings. Stefanik played a large role, going after witnesses on the president’s behalf. Both campaigns benefited, raking in millions in donations during the proceedings.

It will be Stefanik’s fourth term. She spoke to supporters Tuesday night. “I am so overwhelmed but what is important tonight is this is your congressional seat, the people’s seat, and I am so proud to serve as the voice for the people of New Yorks’s 21st District,” she said.

