Donovan wins reelection as Vermont attorney general

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan has won reelection over perennial Republican candidate H. Brooke Paige.

Donovan was elected in 2016. The Democrat during the campaign argued he will continue his priorities of protecting the most vulnerable Vermonters. He pointed to his prosecution of Pillsbury Manor, the Catholic Diocese, and on a smaller scale, scam artists and domestic abusers.

“I’m looking forward to returning as attorney general just to continue to bring competent common sense, compassion, and leadership as Vermont’s chief law enforcement officer,” Donovan said Tuesday night.

Donovan had a 43 point-lead on Paige, who has run for multiple state government offices, often in the same year.

