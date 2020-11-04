Vermont elects first openly transgender state legislator

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Taylor Small is declaring victory, making her Vermont’s first openly transgender state legislator.

Small ran for the Vermont House to represent the Chittenden 6-7 district of Winooski and Burlington.

Small had the Progressive and Democrat nomination.

She came in second behind incumbent Democrat Hal Colston for the two-seat district.

Small. 26. is director of the health and wellness program at Pride Center of Vermont.

it’s official — I am Winooski’s next State Representative! Posted by Taylor Small on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.