Vermont elects first openly transgender state legislator
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Taylor Small is declaring victory, making her Vermont’s first openly transgender state legislator.
Small ran for the Vermont House to represent the Chittenden 6-7 district of Winooski and Burlington.
Small had the Progressive and Democrat nomination.
She came in second behind incumbent Democrat Hal Colston for the two-seat district.
Small. 26. is director of the health and wellness program at Pride Center of Vermont.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.