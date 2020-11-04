Advertisement

Vermont man sentenced to time served for hate crime

Judge gavel
Judge gavel(MGN ONLINE)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A Barre man who pleaded guilty to a federal hate crimes charge accusing him of harassing and threatening a Hispanic family has been sentenced to time served plus three years of supervised release.

Fifty-nine-year-old Stuart Kurt Rollins has been held since Nov. 27, 2017, and pleaded guilty in July. Federal prosecutors say he threatened to burn down the family’s home while they were inside and threatened to set fire to a member of the family. Court records say he also shouted racial and ethnic slurs at them, yelling at them to “go back to Mexico,” and warned that he would do “whatever it takes to get you off this street.”

A phone message has been left for the public defender who represented Rollins.

Related Stories:

Barre man accused of hate crime to be held in prison

Vermont man indicted for hate crime

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Dan Stec wins NY District 45 Senate race

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Republican Dan Stec has won the race for New York’s District 45 Senate seat.

News

Man pleads guilty to manufacturing child pornography

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to manufacturing child pornography.

News

Pappas winner in 1st NH Congressional District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hamshire Congressman Chris Pappas has defeated Republican challenger Matt Mowers.

AP

New Hampshire attorney sues county following jail attack

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Hampshire public defender who was seriously injured in a county jail, allegedly by a former client, has sued the county, saying it was negligent in failing to safely operate the jail and properly monitor violent inmates.

Latest News

News

Vermont elects first openly transgender state legislator

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Taylor Small is declaring victory, making her Vermont’s first openly transgender state legislator.

News

Local political experts: delayed results are normal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Votes for the presidential election were still being counted across the country Wednesday morning. But a local political expert says that’s actually relatively common in America.

News

Burlington sees first-time voters and poll workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Younger Vermonters stepped up to fill any gaps left by older poll workers who needed to stay home during the pandemic.

News

Stefanik wins NY District 21 congressional seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Republican Elise Stefanik has won reelection to the U.S. House in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

News

Stefanik wins NY District 21 congressional seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
Republican Elise Stefanik has won reelection to the U.S. House in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

AP

New Hampshire Democrat Kuster wins 5th term to Congress

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Annie Kuster has won her fifth term to Congress in New Hampshire’s 2nd District.