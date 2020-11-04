Vermonters rally to make sure ballots everywhere are counted

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are showing support for ballot counting still underway around the country. Our Erin Brown takes you to a rally in Middlebury.

Concerned Vermonters are sounding the alarm, worried that not every vote will be tallied especially after the president’s teams sued to stop counting in Michigan.

Dozens gathered at the Middlebury town green Wednesday afternoon and lined nearby streets with protest signs that said every vote counts.

The event was organized by a group called Protect our Democracy. They are demanding every vote in the presidential election be counted.

Eight states are still counting votes. So far, neither candidate has the 270 electoral college votes needed to secure the presidency. The contest could come down to ballots that are still being counted in those eight states. Among those are four key battleground states: Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

Pennsylvania election officials say they’ve counted about half of the ballots so far. They got swamped with 10 times more absentee ballots than usual. Nevada and Georgia resumed counting their ballots Wednesday morning. In Michigan, the Trump campaign has sued to halt ballot counting there.

“Well if it’s legal and I think they have a law saying that if the margin is less than one percent, yes, that’s legal and that should happen. But that should happen in a transparent way without any pressure from anyone. There shouldn’t be any slight of hand or any pressure or pushing them. It just needs to be done calmly and professionally,” said Fran Putnam of Protect our Democracy.

Event organizers expected about 200 people to attend the rally.

