Vt. House Speaker Johnson calls for recount after losing Grand Isle-Chittenden race

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, appears to have lost her seat in Tuesday’s election.

In what could be the upset of the night, unofficial results showed Rep. Leland Morgan, R-Milton, and his nephew, Michael Morgan, ahead in the two-seat Grand Isle-Chittenden race. Johnson was third, short by 18 votes. Democrat Andy Julow was running fourth.

Johnson declined to concede Tuesday and said she would seek a recount. “It’s not uncommon for Vermont House elections to be extremely close,” she said in a statement. “Over the years, we’ve seen tight races and recounts in this district. I want to ensure every vote is counted and that we have clarity on the outcome of this election.”

If the results hold true, it would be a major change in leadership at the Statehouse come January. Senate President Tim Ashe lost his primary bid in the lt. governor’s race to Molly Gray.

