Vt. National Guard to help UVM Health Network recover from cyberattack

The UVM Medical Center
The UVM Medical Center(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard has been deployed to help the University of Vermont Health Network.

The network is struggling to recover from a cyberattack last week.

Wednesday, the governor sent the Guard’s cyber response team to help the network review its thousands of computers and devices.

The UVM network said its information technology team was making progress, but it still didn’t know when all systems will be restored. The network expects some appointment schedules won’t be able to be accessed starting Thursday.

Click here for the website the network has set up for patients to get the latest details about the impacts of the breach on each facility.

The attack affected all six of the network’s hospitals and forced them to cancel or postpone some visits and procedures.

The FBI is investigating the attack. Still no word on who was behind the attack or whether it was connected to attacks at other health care facilities across the country.

