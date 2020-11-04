Advertisement

Welch reelected to eighth term

Rep. Peter Welch
Rep. Peter Welch(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch has won reelection to an eighth term serving as Vermont’s lone congressman.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after the polls closed.

Welch beat Republican Miriam Berry.

The 73-year-old Welch has served in Congress since 2007 and has consistently been one of Vermont’s top statewide vote-getters. He says he has more energy for the job than he’s ever had as the country faces what he calls the “extraordinary challenges” of the coronavirus pandemic, threats to Democracy and issues of racial justice. He has said his reelection campaign points to topics like building an economy that works for the middle class.

Welch, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, played a key role in last year’s impeachment hearings against the president. Despite the partisan battle lines in recent years, Welch co-founded the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus in 2013 to find areas of common ground on infrastructure, broadband and farming issues.

Berry, a full-time nurse at Birchwood rehabilitation in Burlington, said her main aim in the race was to bring a different citizen’s perspective to the seat vs. a “career politician.”

