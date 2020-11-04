BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A warm and sunny stretch of weather ahead, get our there and enjoy it!

A warm front moved through the area earlier today with a little bit of cloudiness, but the sun is back now, and it will be sticking around through the end of the week. Temperatures are warming up as well, melting the snow we received earlier in the week.

Temperatures will reach the 60s Thursday and the warmth will stick with us through early next week.

Take MAX advantage of this mild weather before winter returns once again!

