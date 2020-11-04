BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day,everyone! After that serious bout of winter weather over the last few days, we are going to turn things around in a big way with much warmer air coming in.

It will still be a wintry start to today with chilly temperatures and a few clouds. But a warm front will continue to move up to our north, taking any clouds along with it. There will be lots of sunshine for the rest of the day, and winds will pick up out of the south, pumping in warmer air.

Temperatures will be near normal today (normal high for Burlington is now 50°), and after today, those high temperatures will jump up into the low 60s for the rest of the work week, and into the mid-to-upper 60s as we get into the weekend and the start of next week.

It will still be breezy tonight & Thursday, but then the winds will come down as we head into the weekend.

Plenty of MAX Advantage weather to enjoy for the next week or so . . . get out and enjoy! -Gary

