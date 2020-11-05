2 Lake Placid brew pubs close after workers test positive

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two Lake Placid businesses have closed their doors after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Essex County health officials say the Lake Placid Pub & Brewery and Big Slide Brewery & Public House announced Thursday they will close today for about two weeks after two employees at the breweries are in isolation after testing positive.

Health officials say contact tracing is underway. They say one of the employees was already quarantining at home due to an exposure unrelated to the breweries when they became symptomatic and that they did have prior contact with other staff. The second employee was reported to health officials Thursday this morning after contact with the other case.

“Our case investigation is ongoing and all contacts of the positive cases have received a call from the health department to discuss their risk and the measures necessary to reduce further infections,” director of public health for Essex County Linda Beers said in a statement. “We are working to contain this cluster and limit further spread, so we support the efforts of owners Christopher and Catherine Ericson to do the same. They were under no direct order to close, so we appreciate their responsible actions.”

Essex County, like other regions, has seen their number of positive cases increase over the last week to a total of 250 as of Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.