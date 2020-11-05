4 arrested in St. Lawrence County home invasion

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WCAX) - Four St. Lawrence County, New York, men face charges after what police are calling a home invasion last week.

It happened early Thursday morning at an apartment on Peabody Road in the village of Gouverneur. Police say the suspects entered the apartment and stole property from the residents, punching one of them in the face

Bryon Carr, 21, and Darren Bishop,19, both of Gouverneur, were arrested over the past several days. Two other 18-year-olds from the area also face burglary and robbery charges

They are due in court next week.

