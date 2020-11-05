Advertisement

Analysis: What are Trump’s election lawsuits targeting?

The Trump campaign filed lawsuits over vote counts in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As key battleground states wrapped up their presidential vote tallies Thursday, President Trump’s legal team continued to file dozens of lawsuits questioning the integrity of the vote count, and judges in Georgia and Michigan ruled against his campaign.

Céline McArthur spoke with Jared Carter from the Vermont Law School about the president’s legal options.

