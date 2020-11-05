Brave wins election, becomes New Hampshire’s only Black sheriff

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Mark Brave has won election to become the only Black sheriff in New Hampshire.

He defeated Republican Paul Callaghan in Strafford County earlier this week.

During the campaign, Brave promised to increase transparency in the sheriff’s office and support expanded use of body cameras and a statewide database that tracks troubled officers.

Brave said he hopes to enact measures to ensure New Hampshire won’t face a situation like George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, which occurred after a white officer pressed a knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

