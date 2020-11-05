Williston house fire linked to improper use of extension cords

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston firefighters are warning about the risks of using extension cords improperly after a house fire early Wednesday.

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to a home on Nob Hill Road. Crews say flames spread from a porch to the attic space, causing significant smoke and fire damage throughout the interior. While no people or crews were hurt, multiple dead animals were found inside.

State fire investigators later determined the blaze was caused by the use of extension cords in place of permanent wiring. Firefighters are reminding people that extension cords are only for temporary purposes and should be replaced when damaged, not overloaded, and not put under rugs or doorways.

