How are funerals held during a pandemic?

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “Being together means everything," says Chris Palermo the President of the Vermont Funeral Directors Association.

Palermo works with state officials to determine how to hold funerals during a pandemic.

“You’ve done everything for the deceased, it’s time to take care of that family,” says Palermo.

In the beginning of the pandemic, the state said no services. Then they allowed up to ten people in attendance.

“That was very difficult. How are they going to exclude grandchildren or spouses of some of the children?” says James J. Clifford, owner of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.

Now, funeral homes and churches can host at 50% capacity as long as it is under 75 people inside, and 150 are allowed at outdoor services.

Palermo and James Clifford, owner of Clifford Funeral Home, say the biggest issue is it’s not just Vermonters coming to their services.

“We see a lot of cars come in from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and some are very very strong about having the mask and doing the right thing and others have come in and act like it’s not an issue at all," says Clifford.

Clifford asks everyone to wear a mask. Both men say, for the most part, families are compliant.

Depending on WiFi availability some services are streamed live.

“We had a widow that was from out of state coming from a hot zone, she wasn’t able to come here for a burial service and so we were live streaming it. That’s far from ideal, but it still allowed people to be able to be a part of that service remotely," says Palermo.

Many families opt for outdoor services, but with winter coming, some people are waiting for an end to the pandemic.

“We’ll be having more spring burials which is difficult for families to revisit the situation a second time," says Clifford.

Funeral directors across the state are trying to provide a meaningful service in a safe way. Palermo says families need to be understanding and have patience.

As for people who do contract the coronavirus, an overwhelming majority survive. But it appears, more Vermonters are dying during the pandemic beyond those whose death was caused by COVID-19. According to the Vermont Health Department, from March through September of 2020, the state has seen 180 excess deaths, this is compared to the same months over the previous four years. We know 58 Vermonters died from COVID-19, but the other 122 did not. So, COVID-19 only accounts for 32-percent of the so-called excess deaths.

