H.S. playoff scores for Wednesday, November 4th
Highlights from wins by Rutland football, Proctor & U-32 girls soccer and Essex and Montpelier boys soccer
FOOTBALL
Hartford Area
Championship
Windsor 42, Brattleboro 21
Rutland Area
Championship
Rutland 28, Mount Anthony Union 14
Burlington Area
Semifinals
Colchester 28, Burlington/South Burlington 21
GIRLS SOCCER
D-1 Semifinals
#3 S. Burlington 1, #10 Colchester 0 F-2OT
D-2 Semifinals
#5 Rice 1, #1 Fair Haven 0
#3 U-32 2, #2 Harwood 0
D-3 Semifinals
#10 Stowe 1, #3 Windsor 0
D-4 Semifinals
#1 Proctor 3, #5 Rivendell 0
BOYS SOCCER
D-1 Semifinals
#3 Essex 1, #2 CVU 0 F-OT
D-2 Semifinals
#1 Milton 2, #4 Middlebury 0
#6 Montpelier 3, #15 Lake Region 0
D-3 Semifinals
#4 Peoples 1, #1 Vergennes 0
#3 Green Mt. 3, #7 Enosburg 0
D-4 Semifinals
#1 Twin Valley 2, #13 White River Valley 1
