H.S. playoff scores for Wednesday, November 4th

Highlights from wins by Rutland football, Proctor & U-32 girls soccer and Essex and Montpelier boys soccer
By Mike McCune
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

H.S. scores for Wednesday, November 4th

FOOTBALL

Hartford Area

Championship

Windsor 42, Brattleboro 21

Rutland Area

Championship

Rutland 28, Mount Anthony Union 14

Burlington Area

Semifinals

Colchester 28, Burlington/South Burlington 21

GIRLS SOCCER

D-1 Semifinals

#3 S. Burlington 1, #10 Colchester 0 F-2OT

D-2 Semifinals

#5 Rice 1, #1 Fair Haven 0

#3 U-32 2, #2 Harwood 0

D-3 Semifinals

#10 Stowe 1, #3 Windsor 0

D-4 Semifinals

#1 Proctor 3, #5 Rivendell 0

BOYS SOCCER

D-1 Semifinals

#3 Essex 1, #2 CVU 0 F-OT

D-2 Semifinals

#1 Milton 2, #4 Middlebury 0

#6 Montpelier 3, #15 Lake Region 0

D-3 Semifinals

#4 Peoples 1, #1 Vergennes 0

#3 Green Mt. 3, #7 Enosburg 0

D-4 Semifinals

#1 Twin Valley 2, #13 White River Valley 1

