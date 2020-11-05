Advertisement

Killington Resort discusses upcoming ski season

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting on Thursday, you can begin making parking reservations at Killington Resort.

The reservation system is part of Killington’s “Operation Stay Safe” and will require guests to make reservations up to seven days in advance.

It’s part of their effort, along with pre-booking passes and experiences, to manage the number of people on their property during the pandemic.

Killington officials say meeting the state’s new ski resort COVID-19 guidance is tough, but they are adapting.

“So we still think skiing is going to be great. It’s just going to be different this year -- so we’re focused on outdoors right? So a lot less indoor and much more focus outdoor and that’s typically what we’re focused on but this year, more than ever, we’re asking people to think about their trip and make sure that they’re not in need to go indoors. We think we’re going to have more capacity challenges indoors,” said Mike Solimano, Killington’s president.

Solimano says the resort would usually be open by now, but they are going to wait until they can open enough lifts and trails to keep people spread out.

Click the video above to see our full interview with Solimano.

