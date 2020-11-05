Advertisement

Local political expert discusses tight race for president

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The race for the White House is coming down to every vote that has been cast, but there are a few challenges the Trump campaign has already thrown out at some key battleground states.

Joe Biden sits at 264 electors according to the AP with Nevada being the state to make it to 270, meanwhile, the Trump campaign is asking for votes to stop being counted in Pennsylvania and Michigan, a state that has already been called for Biden.

WCAX News talked with Garrison Nelson, a political scientist and expert about the closeness of the race. Watch the video above to see the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont sets election turnout record

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vermont Secretary of State’s office says there was a record turnout in the general election.

News

NY sheriff spends the day in jail to raise money

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New York Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds committed to raising $2500 for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

News

Local sheriff spends the day in jail to raise money

Updated: 33 minutes ago
New York Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds committed to raising $2500 for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

News

Quarantine required in Vermont for all North Country counties

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Franklin County, New York is the latest and last North Country county to turn yellow on Vermont’s cross state travel map.

News

Vt. National Guard to break ground on $27M facility

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont National Guard is breaking ground on a new Army Mountain Warfare School Thursday.

Latest News

News

Political expert breaks down the race for president

Updated: 54 minutes ago
WCAX talked with is Garrison Nelson A political scientist and expert

News

Williston house fire linked to improper use of extension cords

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Williston firefighters are warning about the risks of using extension cords improperly after a house fire early Wednesday.

News

Firefighters warn of extension cord safety in light of recent fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Williston firefighters are warning about safely using extension cords after a house fire.

Politics

Vermonters rally to make sure ballots everywhere are counted

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Vermonters show support for ballot counting still underway around the country. Our Erin Brown takes you to a rally in Middlebury.

News

Killington Resort discusses upcoming ski season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Starting on Thursday, you can begin making parking reservations at Killington Resort.