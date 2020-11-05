Local political expert discusses tight race for president

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The race for the White House is coming down to every vote that has been cast, but there are a few challenges the Trump campaign has already thrown out at some key battleground states.

Joe Biden sits at 264 electors according to the AP with Nevada being the state to make it to 270, meanwhile, the Trump campaign is asking for votes to stop being counted in Pennsylvania and Michigan, a state that has already been called for Biden.

WCAX News talked with Garrison Nelson, a political scientist and expert about the closeness of the race. Watch the video above to see the full interview.

