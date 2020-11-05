NY sheriff spends the day in jail to raise money

ESSEX, N.Y. (WCAX) - To raise money for the American Cancer Society, a Northern New York sheriff spent the day in jail.

Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds committed to raising $2,500 for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

In exchange for reaching his goal, he would spend a day in the same jail he’s responsible for.

Although he’s wearing red and not pink, he got more money than he asked for, raising just under $5,000.

