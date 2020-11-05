Advertisement

NY sheriff spends the day in jail to raise money

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ESSEX, N.Y. (WCAX) - To raise money for the American Cancer Society, a Northern New York sheriff spent the day in jail.

Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds committed to raising $2,500 for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

In exchange for reaching his goal, he would spend a day in the same jail he’s responsible for.

Although he’s wearing red and not pink, he got more money than he asked for, raising just under $5,000.

In the beginning of October, Joan Sterling of the American Cancer Society approached us about joining the Real Men Wear...

Posted by Essex County Sheriff's Office, New York on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

