Mayors ask Sununu for statewide help to assist the homeless

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s 13 mayors have sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu asking for help with a statewide strategy to assist the homeless, saying they were seeing an increase in people living without shelter even before the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter dated Wednesday said in an effort to prevent community spread of COVID-19 and allow for social distancing, shelters have been forced to reduce the number of available beds. The mayors said they’ve worked to increase sheltering options, but many individuals experiencing homelessness still don’t feel safe staying in shelters. They said the last statewide homelessness plan is from 2006 and a new one’s needed.

Earlier this year, Sununu announced at least $3 million in federal CARES Act funds for homeless shelters.

