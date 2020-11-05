Advertisement

NH state Senate flips to GOP, House balance still unknown

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republicans have regained control of the New Hampshire Senate, a switch analysts attribute in part to Gov. Chris Sununu’s efforts to help down-ballot candidates.

Results posted by the secretary of state’s office Wednesday show Republicans winning 14 of 24 Senate seats, reversing the advantage Democrats held for the past two years.

Democrats tried to use Sununu’s record vetoes against him, but analysts say he used that to urge voters to send more Republicans to Concord.

In other races, voters backed Democrat Joe Biden for president and reelected three Democrats to Congress: U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.

